Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) is -75.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $22.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLTH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -18.22% and -10.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -54.08% off its SMA200. HLTH registered a loss of -67.20% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.92%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has around 1585 employees, a market worth around $524.62M and $683.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -85.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cue Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 278.90% this year.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.45M, and float is at 125.55M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sever Clint,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Sever Clint sold 26,664 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $90551.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.99 million shares.

Cue Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 26,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $3.27 per share for $87325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.99 million shares of the HLTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 26,664 shares at an average price of $3.34 for $88978.0. The insider now directly holds 3,986,188 shares of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 22.69% higher over the past 12 months. Danaher Corporation (DHR) is -18.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.