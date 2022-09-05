Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Is Up 4.11% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.66 and a high of $147.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFR stock was last observed hovering at around $131.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.98% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.19% lower than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $131.25, the stock is -2.32% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.20% off its SMA200. CFR registered 15.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.99%.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.31%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has around 4553 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -10.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.11M, and float is at 57.89M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salinas Jerry,the company’sGEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Salinas Jerry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $134.03 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27792.0 shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that FROST PATRICK B (President of Frost Bank) sold a total of 97,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $128.19 per share for $12.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16871.0 shares of the CFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, FROST PATRICK B (President of Frost Bank) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $128.19 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 206,676 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -3.34% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 1.99% higher over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.