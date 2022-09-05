Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -34.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.90 and a high of $23.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is -8.68% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -22.44% off its SMA200. CWK registered -19.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.14%.

The stock witnessed a -12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.94%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.27 and Fwd P/E is 5.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.32% and -38.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.60M, and float is at 162.89M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACKAY MICHELLE. SEC filings show that MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $51240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50760.0 shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Robinson Nathanielsold a total of 15,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $17.58 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22580.0 shares of the CWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 2,156,391 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $39.66 million. The insider now directly holds 25,717,475 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK).