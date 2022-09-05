CVBF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Now

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 19.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.72 and a high of $28.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $25.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is -5.30% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. CVBF registered 27.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.90%.

The stock witnessed a -1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.49%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has around 1015 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $445.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.64 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.43% and -9.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.75M, and float is at 132.31M with Short Float at 3.40%.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kan Anna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kan Anna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $24.20 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24975.0 shares.

CVB Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Leslie Kristina M (Director) sold a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $23.58 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21889.0 shares of the CVBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, LaPoint Francene (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.39 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 17,100 shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -16.23% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -10.91% lower over the same period. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -17.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.