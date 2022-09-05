Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) down -88.41% since start of the year

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) is -88.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -24.90% and -29.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -77.52% off its SMA200. DOMA registered -93.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.76%.

The stock witnessed a -27.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.10%, and is -14.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has around 2049 employees, a market worth around $216.88M and $536.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.97% and -93.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -486.80% this year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.88M, and float is at 176.34M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simkoff Maxwell,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Simkoff Maxwell sold 18,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $11402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47.25 million shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 141,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $0.62 per share for $87578.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.27 million shares of the DOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 91,135 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $63521.0. The insider now directly holds 47,413,275 shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA).