Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) down -35.18% since start of the year

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is -35.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $321.15 and a high of $567.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $371.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.82% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.1% off the consensus price target high of $495.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -4.51% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $365.80, the stock is -7.90% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -13.49% off its SMA200. DPZ registered -29.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.58%.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $13.69B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.47 and Fwd P/E is 24.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.90% and -35.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.30%).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.91M, and float is at 35.67M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEADEN CYNTHIA A,the company’sEVP, Supply Chain Services. SEC filings show that HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 22 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $401.89 per share for a total of $8842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2976.0 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that BALSON ANDREW (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $385.00 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33596.0 shares of the DPZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, BALSON ANDREW (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $387.24 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 6,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 6.10% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -29.33% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -15.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.