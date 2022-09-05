Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) on Track to Reach $24.00 in a Year

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) is -4.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.98 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.41% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.27, the stock is -5.78% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.96% off its SMA200. EBC registered -0.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.02%.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.41%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has around 1889 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $500.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.17% and -13.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 696.40% this year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.53M, and float is at 161.13M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgen Luis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Borgen Luis sold 28,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $20.28 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89965.0 shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Shell Greg Allen Sr. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $19.57 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Borgen Luis (Director) disposed off 46,270 shares at an average price of $20.31 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -29.13% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -18.50% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -2.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.