EPR Properties (EPR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is -11.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.14 and a high of $56.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is -15.09% and -15.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -14.43% off its SMA200. EPR registered -17.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.47%.

The stock witnessed a -18.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.77%, and is -7.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

EPR Properties (EPR) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $612.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.33 and Fwd P/E is 18.04. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.60% and -25.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

EPR Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year.

EPR Properties (EPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.99M, and float is at 73.84M with Short Float at 3.05%.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at EPR Properties (EPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ziegler Caixia,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $45.14 per share for a total of $22570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

EPR Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Peterson Mark Alan (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 4,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $55.02 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98700.0 shares of the EPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Peterson Mark Alan (EVP & CFO) disposed off 4,709 shares at an average price of $53.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 103,243 shares of EPR Properties (EPR).

EPR Properties (EPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -11.88% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 4.54% higher over the same period. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -13.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.