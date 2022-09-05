Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is -14.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.53 and a high of $50.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $39.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.03% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 22.28% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.86, the stock is -8.03% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. ESNT registered -17.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.26%.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.18%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 85.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.39% and -22.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.92M, and float is at 104.50M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dutt Aditya,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dutt Aditya sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $41.95 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29023.0 shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that PAULS DOUGLAS J (Director) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $41.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26630.0 shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, GLANVILLE ROBERT (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $40.71 for $40710.0. The insider now directly holds 45,477 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 7.27% up over the past 12 months and NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) that is -10.30% lower over the same period. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -8.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.