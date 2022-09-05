GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) is -76.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -33.26% and -16.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -66.99% off its SMA200. GRNA registered -76.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.03%.

The stock witnessed a -43.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.79%, and is -28.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.95% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -85.06% from its 52-week high.

.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 70.43M with Short Float at 2.88%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morningside Venture Investment,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $12.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.92 million shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Builders Vision, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,505,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $3.92 per share for $25.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.35 million shares of the GRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Walker Matthew Allen (Director) acquired 6,377,551 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $25.0 million. The insider now directly holds 22,220,572 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA).