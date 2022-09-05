Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GRIN Stock Is Going Next

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) is 34.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.83 and a high of $28.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.97% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.19, the stock is 17.75% and 30.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 18.94% off its SMA200. GRIN registered 36.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.03%.

The stock witnessed a 39.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.42%, and is 18.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) has around 596 employees, a market worth around $458.40M and $496.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.56 and Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.54% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 398.30% this year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.96M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.