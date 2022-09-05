Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) – The 38.71% Upside Potential Remains

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is -22.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.31 and a high of $56.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HGV stock was last observed hovering at around $40.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.85% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.45, the stock is -6.05% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -12.87% off its SMA200. HGV registered -9.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.60%.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.67%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $5.01B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -28.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.70% this year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.00M, and float is at 116.69M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson David William,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson David William bought 5,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $48.49 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62527.0 shares.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Corbin Charles R. Jr.sold a total of 18,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $52.09 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71706.0 shares of the HGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Corbin Charles R. Jr. () disposed off 17,526 shares at an average price of $51.88 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 90,306 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.82% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -37.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.