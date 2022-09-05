IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is -17.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.00 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is -7.97% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -14.87% off its SMA200. IMAX registered -5.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.40%.

The stock witnessed a -15.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.68%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $858.01M and $299.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.36% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.32M, and float is at 46.20M with Short Float at 10.05%.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 252 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 141 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bassani Jacqueline,the company’sEVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bassani Jacqueline sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $18.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20610.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that WELTON MARK (President, IMAX Theatres) sold a total of 10,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $16.59 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31459.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, WELTON MARK (President, IMAX Theatres) disposed off 10,016 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 31,459 shares of IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -54.87% down over the past 12 months and Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is -51.24% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -38.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.