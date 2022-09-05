Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) a good stock to buy now?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is -8.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.47 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $42.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.32% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.78% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.84, the stock is -0.59% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. AJRD registered -1.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.83 and Fwd P/E is 21.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.78% and -9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.30M, and float is at 77.89M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drake Eileen P.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $41.60 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that BOEHLE DANIEL L. (CFO and VP) sold a total of 12,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $40.52 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57148.0 shares of the AJRD stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 16.90% up over the past 12 months and Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) that is -58.08% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 29.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.