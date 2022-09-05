Is First American Financial Corporation (FAF) a good stock to buy now?

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is -32.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.81 and a high of $81.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $53.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $53.19, the stock is -6.59% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -17.72% off its SMA200. FAF registered -23.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.15%.

The stock witnessed a -3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has around 22233 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $9.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.10. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -34.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

First American Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.80% this year.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 100.54M with Short Float at 1.68%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at First American Financial Corporation (FAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leavell Christopher Michael,the company’sCOO of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Leavell Christopher Michael sold 39,206 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $59.61 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

First American Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that DEGIORGIO KENNETH D (President) sold a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $74.50 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the FAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 22, DEGIORGIO KENNETH D (President) disposed off 15,739 shares at an average price of $74.71 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 354,945 shares of First American Financial Corporation (FAF).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -63.38% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -4.77% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -17.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.