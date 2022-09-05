Is Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) a good stock to buy now?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) is 59.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.20 and a high of $34.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIVO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.42% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.12% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.60, the stock is -0.43% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.12% off its SMA200. VIVO registered 60.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.69%.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.52%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $343.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.23 and Fwd P/E is 37.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.53% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.70% this year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.59M, and float is at 43.06M with Short Float at 7.84%.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kenny John P.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kenny John P. sold 61,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $30.39 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Kenny John P. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the VIVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Kenny John P. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 19,956 shares at an average price of $29.98 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 265,131 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.88% down over the past 12 months and Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is -15.94% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 1.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.