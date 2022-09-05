Is Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) a good stock to buy now?

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is -37.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $145.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $57.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.39% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.91% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.61, the stock is -8.49% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -17.49% off its SMA200. SPT registered -54.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.58%.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.05%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $221.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.46% and -61.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.50M, and float is at 46.01M with Short Float at 9.22%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Karen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker Karen sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $58.97 per share for a total of $23588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55158.0 shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Walker Karen (Director) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $59.11 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55558.0 shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Stanley William Thomas (Director) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $65.81 for $59229.0. The insider now directly holds 5,842 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).