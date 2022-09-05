iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -51.25% Change This Year

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is -51.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $52.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24%.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is -6.20% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.77% off its SMA200. ITOS registered -23.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.58%.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.60%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $846.48M and $539.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.63. Profit margin for the company is 61.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.04% and -56.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.70%).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 558.50% this year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 8.05%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallal David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hallal David sold 1,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $22846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hallal David (Director) sold a total of 28,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $20.19 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ITOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Davis Aaron I. (Director) disposed off 338,000 shares at an average price of $18.25 for $6.17 million. The insider now directly holds 2,154,058 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 22.69% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -2.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.