Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.37% Change This Year

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.98 and a high of $61.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.73% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.42% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.71, the stock is -7.43% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -15.76% off its SMA200. KTB registered -31.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.12%.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.80%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.52 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.50% and -40.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Kontoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.90% this year.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.74M, and float is at 54.58M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times.