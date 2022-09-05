Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 30.07% Upside

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is 5.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.07 and a high of $111.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $95.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.07% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.75% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.71, the stock is -5.44% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -4.74% off its SMA200. LDOS registered -5.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is -3.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $13.13B and $14.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.59% and -15.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leidos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 135.28M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOHAPATRA SURYA N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOHAPATRA SURYA N sold 3,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $101.52 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17515.0 shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Moos James Robert (Group President) sold a total of 516 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $98.56 per share for $50857.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21391.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR (Director) disposed off 7,274 shares at an average price of $103.18 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 84,277 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 3.61% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 16.90% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 29.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.