Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is -32.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $23.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.56, the stock is -18.19% and -17.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -24.46% off its SMA200. LTH registered a gain of -16.53% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -24.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.29%, and is -11.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.51. Profit margin for the company is -31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.78% and -50.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.47M, and float is at 165.99M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Akradi Bahram,the company’sFOUNDER & CEO. SEC filings show that Akradi Bahram bought 3,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $11.46 per share for a total of $39814.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.28 million shares.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Akradi Bahram (FOUNDER & CEO) bought a total of 8,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $11.87 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.28 million shares of the LTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T (member of a group that is 10%) acquired 376 shares at an average price of $13.68 for $5144.0. The insider now directly holds 5,204,671 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is trading -16.17% down over the past 12 months and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) that is -90.65% lower over the same period. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is -83.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.