Masimo Corporation (MASI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is -50.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.07 and a high of $305.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MASI stock was last observed hovering at around $146.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.4% off the consensus price target high of $179.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.87% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.27, the stock is -6.60% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -19.33% off its SMA200. MASI registered -48.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.54%.

The stock witnessed a -4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.05%, and is -4.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $7.86B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.40 and Fwd P/E is 29.59. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.73% and -52.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masimo Corporation (MASI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masimo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.90M, and float is at 48.12M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Masimo Corporation (MASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mikkelson Adam,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $214.80 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1751.0 shares.

Masimo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Mikkelson Adam (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $228.70 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2351.0 shares of the MASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Mikkelson Adam (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $250.01 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,951 shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI).

Masimo Corporation (MASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -66.10% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -3.88% lower over the same period.