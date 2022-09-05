MasTec Inc. (MTZ) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.88% Upside

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is -14.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.64 and a high of $104.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $79.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.88% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.33% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.90, the stock is -3.80% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. MTZ registered -15.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.34%.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.77%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.54 and Fwd P/E is 14.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -24.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.44M, and float is at 57.06M with Short Float at 4.06%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) that is trading -15.23% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -13.23% lower over the same period. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is -12.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.