Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -23.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.62 and a high of $40.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.91% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.07% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.60, the stock is -13.38% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -23.40% off its SMA200. MAXR registered -30.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.62%.

The stock witnessed a -20.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.99%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.09% and -44.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 182.90% this year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.00M, and float is at 71.90M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andora Elizabeth,the company’sSVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Andora Elizabeth sold 4,860 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $30.24 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42367.0 shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that FRAZIER LEON ANTHONY (EVP, Global Field Operations) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $29.98 per share for $14990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Robertson III Jeff (SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc) acquired 888 shares at an average price of $26.86 for $23852.0. The insider now directly holds 92,213 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).