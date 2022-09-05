Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Is Down -7.54% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is -7.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.46 and a high of $73.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.29% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $57.60, the stock is -4.96% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.83% off its SMA200. MMSI registered -21.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.73%.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) has around 6446 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.75 and Fwd P/E is 20.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.15% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 575.80% this year.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.69M, and float is at 55.46M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Joseph,the company’sPRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL. SEC filings show that Wright Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $63.25 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17031.0 shares.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Parra Raul Jr. (CFO AND TREASURER) sold a total of 2,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $62.73 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6688.0 shares of the MMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Lloyd Brian G. (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) disposed off 93 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $5766.0. The insider now directly holds 11,994 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI).

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -26.84% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -6.97% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -10.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.