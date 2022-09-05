NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) is 148.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.63% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is -11.60% and 10.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 45.25% off its SMA200. NEXT registered 103.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.70%.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is -16.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 239.90% and -20.99% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.40% this year.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.31M, and float is at 120.27M with Short Float at 3.03%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Who are the competitors?

