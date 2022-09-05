Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is 16.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.32 and a high of $98.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $93.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44%.

Currently trading at $92.32, the stock is -1.73% and 7.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 17.23% off its SMA200. ORA registered 27.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.34%.

The stock witnessed a 0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.71%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1385 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $702.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.99 and Fwd P/E is 47.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.05% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.11M, and float is at 55.57M with Short Float at 10.72%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Granot David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Granot David sold 727 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $96.00 per share for a total of $69792.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2922.0 shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Granot David (Director) sold a total of 455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $93.00 per share for $42315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2922.0 shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, STERN STANLEY (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $96.85 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 6,037 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -1.58% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 16.48% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 3.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.