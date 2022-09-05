Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 60.38% Upside

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is -68.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.22 and a high of $142.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEGA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.38% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.56% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.66, the stock is -8.06% and -18.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -51.70% off its SMA200. PEGA registered -74.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.62%.

The stock witnessed a -7.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.04%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has around 6133 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.95. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.25% and -74.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pegasystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.85M, and float is at 38.84M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A,the company’sVP of Finance & CAO. SEC filings show that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $20750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2043.0 shares.

Pegasystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A (VP of Finance & CAO) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $40.80 per share for $20400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2543.0 shares of the PEGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, STILLWELL KENNETH (COO, CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $100.76 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 6,873 shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading -6.82% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -41.82% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -16.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.