Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.90% Change This Year

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is 6.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.28 and a high of $126.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAG stock was last observed hovering at around $116.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $134.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.04% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.25% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.62, the stock is -3.81% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. PAG registered 29.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.94%.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.20%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $8.67B and $26.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.40% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.80% this year.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.80M, and float is at 59.34M with Short Float at 6.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARR JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARR JOHN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $116.06 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3683.0 shares.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Denker Claude H III (EVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 4,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $115.12 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35545.0 shares of the PAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Pierce Sandra E. (Director) disposed off 3,817 shares at an average price of $116.05 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -19.76% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 6.11% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 8.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.