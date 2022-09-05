Penumbra Inc. (PEN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.53% Upside

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is -42.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.86 and a high of $293.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEN stock was last observed hovering at around $166.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $184.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.53% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.25% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.03, the stock is -0.51% and 13.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -13.98% off its SMA200. PEN registered -40.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.95%.

The stock witnessed a 15.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.05%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $806.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 137.30. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.67% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penumbra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.80% this year.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.77M, and float is at 36.22M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Penumbra Inc. (PEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Johanna,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Roberts Johanna sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $175.04 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55496.0 shares.

Penumbra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that O’Rourke Bridget (Director) sold a total of 88 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $137.12 per share for $12067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3872.0 shares of the PEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, O’Rourke Bridget (Director) disposed off 88 shares at an average price of $135.00 for $11880.0. The insider now directly holds 3,960 shares of Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -28.88% down over the past 12 months.