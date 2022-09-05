Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) is -45.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PWP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is -9.60% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -22.96% off its SMA200. PWP registered -51.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.72%.

The stock witnessed a -8.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.58%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $643.09M and $679.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -52.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Perella Weinberg Partners is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.58M, and float is at 40.96M with Short Float at 5.59%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN DANIEL G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COHEN DANIEL G sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $1552.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that COHEN DANIEL G (Director) sold a total of 9,628 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $7.78 per share for $74906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the PWP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, COHEN DANIEL G (Director) disposed off 7,903 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $61248.0. The insider now directly holds 777,181 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP).