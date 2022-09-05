Polaris Inc. (PII) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 2.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.24 and a high of $132.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $113.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $112.33, the stock is -5.15% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. PII registered -5.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.61%.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.33%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $6.97B and $7.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.20% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 295.10% this year.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.90M, and float is at 56.40M with Short Float at 6.94%.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Speetzen Michael T,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Speetzen Michael T sold 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $119.21 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61202.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Eastman Stephen L. (President – PG&A) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $120.14 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20583.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Clark Dougherty Lucy (SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 4,257 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 22,806 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).