Popular Inc. (BPOP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.00% Change This Year

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.00 and a high of $99.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BPOP stock was last observed hovering at around $76.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $76.30, the stock is -3.90% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.15% off its SMA200. BPOP registered 1.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%.

The stock witnessed a 0.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.05%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.00% and -23.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.17M, and float is at 73.82M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Popular Inc. (BPOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garcia Jorge J.,the company’sSenior VP & Comptroller. SEC filings show that Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $80.22 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9299.0 shares.

Popular Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that VAZQUEZ CARLOS J (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 9,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $80.38 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BPOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, SEPULVEDA ELI (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $81.09 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 39,255 shares of Popular Inc. (BPOP).

Popular Inc. (BPOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 0.29% up over the past 12 months and First BanCorp. (FBP) that is 10.95% higher over the same period. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is -12.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.