Positives for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) as stock gains in recent trading

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is -4.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.55 and a high of $144.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $106.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.15% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.74% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.85, the stock is -3.17% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.22% off its SMA200. AGCO registered -19.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.61%.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.59%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $8.31B and $11.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.67% and -26.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGCO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.70% this year.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.60M, and float is at 61.89M with Short Float at 1.73%.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crain Robert B,the company’sSVP, Customer Experience. SEC filings show that Crain Robert B sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $107.22 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48026.0 shares.

AGCO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that LONG LARA THRUSH (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $105.50 per share for $99064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1491.0 shares of the AGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, BECK ANDREW H (Sr. Advisor to the CEO and CFO) disposed off 19,335 shares at an average price of $106.74 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 88,002 shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading -17.21% down over the past 12 months and Lindsay Corporation (LNN) that is -4.47% lower over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is -24.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.