Positives for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) as stock gains in recent trading

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -39.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is -4.58% and 12.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.04% off its SMA200. AHT registered -36.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.93%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.71%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $346.86M and $1.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.60% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.30% this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.33M, and float is at 33.85M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ansell Benjamin J MD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 43 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $14.72 per share for a total of $633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) sold a total of 123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $14.78 per share for $1818.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20620.0 shares of the AHT stock.