Positives for Atkore Inc. (ATKR) as stock gains in recent trading

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is -24.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.04 and a high of $123.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATKR stock was last observed hovering at around $86.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.91% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.31% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.47% higher than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $83.93, the stock is -6.04% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -16.16% off its SMA200. ATKR registered -9.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.10%.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.15%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.85% and -32.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atkore Inc. (ATKR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atkore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 293.10% this year.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.07M, and float is at 41.04M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Atkore Inc. (ATKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waltz William E Jr.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Waltz William E Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $118.65 per share for a total of $2.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39017.0 shares.

Atkore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Kelly Daniel S (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $115.22 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31644.0 shares of the ATKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Lamps Mark F. (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) disposed off 845 shares at an average price of $113.64 for $96026.0. The insider now directly holds 21,007 shares of Atkore Inc. (ATKR).

Atkore Inc. (ATKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is -17.03% lower over the past 12 months.