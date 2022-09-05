Positives for Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) as stock gains in recent trading

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) is -37.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -13.35% and -10.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -24.08% off its SMA200. CVT registered -48.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.36%.

The stock witnessed a -19.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $577.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.15. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.55% and -53.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 481.62M, and float is at 463.64M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRANKOLA JIM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FRANKOLA JIM bought 9,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $4.65 per share for a total of $45570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77800.0 shares.

Cvent Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that FRANKOLA JIM (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $4.17 per share for $54210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68000.0 shares of the CVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, NEWMAN WILLIAM J III () disposed off 2,143 shares at an average price of $3.46 for $7407.0. The insider now directly holds 290,881 shares of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT).