Positives for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) as stock gains in recent trading

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) is -30.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOAN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -81.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is -21.61% and -17.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -26.69% off its SMA200. JOAN registered -43.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.30%.

The stock witnessed a -32.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.99%, and is -9.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $314.58M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.51 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.37% and -46.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOANN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.30% this year.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.60M, and float is at 38.53M with Short Float at 6.10%.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at JOANN Inc. (JOAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thibault Joseph,the company’sSVP, Store Operations. SEC filings show that Thibault Joseph sold 166 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $7.92 per share for a total of $1315.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12049.0 shares.

JOANN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Dryer Thomas A (VP, Interim CFO & Controller) sold a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $7.92 per share for $1275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6493.0 shares of the JOAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Webb Darrell (Director) disposed off 94,568 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 107,812 shares of JOANN Inc. (JOAN).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -10.47% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -33.04% lower over the same period.