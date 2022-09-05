Positives for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) as stock gains in recent trading

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -3.12% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -18.59% off its SMA200. OIS registered -17.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.33%.

The stock witnessed a 7.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.42%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 2373 employees, a market worth around $324.38M and $647.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.86% and -45.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.70M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 8.27% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -31.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.