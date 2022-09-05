Positives for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) as stock gains in recent trading

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is -12.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.07 and a high of $45.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.38% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.44% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.12, the stock is -4.86% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -9.98% off its SMA200. RYN registered -7.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.07%.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.24%, and is -4.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has around 406 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.64 and Fwd P/E is 60.87. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.08% and -23.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 287.70% this year.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.26M, and float is at 145.49M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Inc. (RYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McHugh Mark,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McHugh Mark sold 7,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94177.0 shares.

Rayonier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that McHugh Mark (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $38.00 per share for $1140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the RYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, MOORE MERIDEE (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $41.26 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 77,000 shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -2.73% lower over the same period. International Paper Company (IP) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.