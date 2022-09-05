Positives for The Buckle Inc. (BKE) as stock gains in recent trading

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is -23.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.50 and a high of $50.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.9% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.9% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.46, the stock is -0.96% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -6.74% off its SMA200. BKE registered -7.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.46%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.39 and Fwd P/E is 5.97. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.49% and -35.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.70%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 30.16M with Short Float at 13.24%.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAIRFIELD BILL L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FAIRFIELD BILL L bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $28.88 per share for a total of $5776.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46508.0 shares.

The Buckle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that MILKIE BRETT P (SVP LEASING) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $51.13 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66620.0 shares of the BKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, NELSON DENNIS H (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 2,009,205 shares of The Buckle Inc. (BKE).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -53.84% down over the past 12 months and Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) that is -37.72% lower over the same period. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -63.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.