PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PCH Stock Is Going Next

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.37 and a high of $60.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCH stock was last observed hovering at around $46.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.63% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.52% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.74, the stock is -4.13% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -12.13% off its SMA200. PCH registered -8.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.68%.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.05%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has around 1299 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 24.39. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -24.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.50% this year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.58M, and float is at 67.73M with Short Float at 4.83%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyler Michele,the company’sVP, GC Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Tyler Michele sold 297 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $46.18 per share for a total of $13715.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9631.0 shares.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that COVEY MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 61,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $55.27 per share for $3.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Ball Darin Robert (VP- Timberlands) disposed off 45 shares at an average price of $54.79 for $2466.0. The insider now directly holds 26,402 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 7.57% up over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -2.73% lower over the same period. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) is -10.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.