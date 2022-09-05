RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) is -28.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $40.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAPT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $26.34, the stock is -0.90% and 16.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 15.19% off its SMA200. RAPT registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.37%.

The stock witnessed a 29.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.52%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $844.72M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 167.28% and -35.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.14M, and float is at 28.92M with Short Float at 8.72%.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO WILLIAM,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that HO WILLIAM sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $28.13 per share for a total of $70325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53035.0 shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that HO WILLIAM (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $19.95 per share for $39900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52306.0 shares of the RAPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, COLUMN GROUP II, LP (10% Owner) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $12.45 for $23664.0. The insider now directly holds 1,236,261 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT).

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.09% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 22.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.