Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Track to Reach $676.00 in a Year

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is -8.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $538.01 and a high of $747.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REGN stock was last observed hovering at around $600.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.01% off its average median price target of $676.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.06% off the consensus price target high of $796.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $536.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $580.62, the stock is -5.68% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -8.30% off its SMA200. REGN registered -14.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.41%.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has around 10368 employees, a market worth around $64.10B and $14.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.60 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 40.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -22.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.80%).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.80% this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 104.42M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 157 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCourt Marion,the company’sEVP Commercial. SEC filings show that McCourt Marion sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $577.62 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19644.0 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that MURPHY ANDREW J (EVP Research) sold a total of 3,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $645.49 per share for $2.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58470.0 shares of the REGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, POON CHRISTINE A (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $620.91 for $9.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,872 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading 7.26% up over the past 12 months and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is -65.15% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is -11.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.