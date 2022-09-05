RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) down -18.64% since start of the year

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is -18.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.18 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNR stock was last observed hovering at around $136.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.4% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.15% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.77, the stock is 2.33% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -9.13% off its SMA200. RNR registered -10.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.68%.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.53%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $4.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.47. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.94% and -21.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.17M, and float is at 42.97M with Short Float at 1.54%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gray Brian Gerald John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gray Brian Gerald John bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $130.62 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23621.0 shares.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that BUSHNELL DAVID C (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $148.41 per share for $89047.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19914.0 shares of the RNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Klehm Henry III (Director) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $154.72 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 18,612 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 5.74% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is 8.58% higher over the same period.