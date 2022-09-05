Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) – The 31.57% Upside Potential Remains

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is -47.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $65.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCII stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.31% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.32, the stock is -11.79% and 2.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -21.10% off its SMA200. RCII registered -60.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.82%.

The stock witnessed a -12.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.04%, and is -6.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.41 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.11% and -61.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 53.05M with Short Float at 7.47%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $20.69 per share for a total of $25304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75669.0 shares.

Rent-A-Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $25.98 per share for $24985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74446.0 shares of the RCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, FADEL MITCHELL E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $27.08 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 607,978 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading -25.13% down over the past 12 months and GameStop Corp. (GME) that is -48.74% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -38.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.