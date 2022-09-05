Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.54 and a high of $32.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $27.96, the stock is -1.97% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. REYN registered -1.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.27%.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.94% and -13.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.90M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 6.73%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times.