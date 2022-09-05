ROG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rogers Corporation (ROG) Now

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is -5.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.43 and a high of $274.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROG stock was last observed hovering at around $250.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.05% off its average median price target of $277.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.09% off the consensus price target high of $277.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.09% higher than the price target low of $277.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $257.37, the stock is -1.72% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. ROG registered 22.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.69%.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.74%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) has around 3675 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $969.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.94 and Fwd P/E is 42.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.24% and -6.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.81M, and float is at 18.60M with Short Float at 6.48%.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Rogers Corporation (ROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouveia Randall Colin,the company’sSVP, GM of EMS. SEC filings show that Gouveia Randall Colin sold 1,502 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $266.46 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8230.0 shares.

Rogers Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BARNES KEITH (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $260.20 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1820.0 shares of the ROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, DAIGLE ROBERT C (SVP) disposed off 3,083 shares at an average price of $271.25 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 7,891 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG).

Rogers Corporation (ROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -2.33% down over the past 12 months and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is -11.69% lower over the same period. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is -29.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.