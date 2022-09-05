RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) is 117.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVLP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 16.22% and 43.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 61.19% off its SMA200. RVLP registered -35.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.77%.

The stock witnessed a 51.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.38%, and is 10.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $238.55M and $34.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.77% and -36.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.60%).

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.58M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 0.48%.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.