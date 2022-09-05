Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Track to Reach $16.00 in a Year

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -4.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $17.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.88% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.66, the stock is -2.75% and 15.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.35% off its SMA200. SRG registered -19.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.54%.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.89%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $731.37M and $118.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.37% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.68M, and float is at 36.13M with Short Float at 19.38%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.82% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -37.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.